$155K price on remnant gum tree

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The life of a towering River Red Gum on a Noble Park development site has been priced at $155,000.

That’s the final fee negotiated between Greater Dandenong Council and the developer of a controversial six-storey, 97-apartment complex at 51A Douglas Street.

The $155,000 “offset” will be used to plant multiple trees in Noble Park – recently estimated to be 15 trees of 2.5 metres height.

The move has infuriated residents, including Greater Dandenong Environment Group, who had petitioned against the lopping of the 20-metre tree.

It was on the boundary of the 5.9-hectare VicTrack site, and partly stood on an adjoining council-owned footpath.

Resident Gaye Guest said the council had “sold out” on the “priceless” trees – which were “remnant stock” of a corridor of River Red Gums that filled the area.

“They are why Noble Park has ‘park’ in its name.

“A measly $155,000 will never replace what will be cut down.”

She said each mature tree was home to 50 species of birds, insects and other animals.

“Children will never see magnificent trees like these in their lifetime the way State Government ‘orders’ permits to be granted and trees to be cut down.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso said the choice was “particularly challenging” between affordable housing and the tree’s preservation.

“We share the community’s disappointment that we’re losing the River Red Gum but … we also acknowledge the importance of building affordable housing that balances with community amenity.

“Given the position of the tree, the protection zone required to keep its roots and canopy healthy, would have seen a reduction in dwellings so great, that the housing project would no longer be viable.

“This would be a very sad outcome for Greater Dandenong where one in five people live below the poverty line and affordable housing is desperately needed.”

Ms Guest labelled the statement as a “smoke screen.”

“This tower would always be viable at a reduced size (though) the retail shops or offices will never be successful because of the lack of parking.”

According to official stats, 1.5 per cent of Greater Dandenong residents were homeless in 2021 – a total of 2366 people and the highest rate in the state.

In Noble Park, 19 per cent of renters were in severe financial hardship and 6998 people in poverty.

In 2025, Greater Dandenong will consult the community on the best locations for the replacement trees, Cr Formoso said.

Last year, the council sought legal advice on refusing the removal of the two River Red Gums partly on council land.

It apparently wavered when told the developer could potentially sue for $1-million.

The tower was approved by Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny, who ordered Greater Dandenong to issue a permit despite a 76 car space shortfall.

In the Government’s explanatory report, the tower is described as a “priority project” which was expedited to help Victoria’s post-Covid economic recovery.

It would provide “affordable housing in a key location” and extra commercial activity on what was “underutilised” land.