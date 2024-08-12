Palpable relief for rent-stressed

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A massive turnout of 400 people sought rent and debt relief at the latest Bring Your Bills event in Dandenong.

South East Community Links hosted 25 providers, its largest array ever, including telcos, the ‘Big 4’ banks, energy and water companies, state and federal agencies, legal aid, tenancy services and councils.

For the first time, SECL featured its Private Renter Support Program at the 9 August event at Dandenong Civic Centre.

The outreach program signed up 40 rent-stressed tenants who were at high risk of losing their housing. They will be offered intensive casework by SECL.

Clients can be supported in meeting rent arrears, paying a bond or facing a crushing rent rise.

There’s also support in negotiating with banks if they’re struggling to pay back mortgages, credit card debts and loans, as well as with utility companies.

“We make sure their rights are supported and being adhered to, as well as whatever else is causing financial stress,” SECL chief executive Peter McNamara said.

Visitors cited rental and mortgage stress as their primary debt worry, followed by energy costs as well as fine debts.

About 70 per cent of attendees were renting, 30 per cent had a home mortgage.

“Housing stress is massive. More and more people are working second and third jobs to stay in their mortgage and rental,” McNamara said.

“There’s been a 78 per cent increase in people who have a mortgage approaching us for emergency relief, like food or money to pay for petrol.”

Bring Your Bills also broadened its interpreter services to cover 10 different languages. This was a crucial initiative to break down language barriers, Mr McNamara said.

“In CALD communities, sometimes there’s no understanding of hardship policies (at banks and other billers).

“People in hardship are ashamed and intimidated from speaking to their bank. They fear that it will affect their credit rating.

“We’re trying to normalize hardship policies, to say it’s OK and there’s support out there.”

In the 12 months before the latest Bring Your Bills, 1000 residents have resolved $511,000 in debts and gained 218 grants and concessions on their bills.

Mr McNamara said the SECL team drew satisfaction from bringing palpable relief.

“People were walking away smiling and relieved. You just see the relief on their face.

“We get inspired by the resilience of the community and to see them walk away having made a material difference in their circumstances.”