New legislation targeting repeat youth offenders

Strengthening bail tests, clarifying the ability of police to apply for bail revocation for repeat offenders and creating a separate offence for committing a serious crime while on bail were among amendments made to the Youth Justice Bill 2024.

The amendments would strengthen the bail test by making it clear bail decision-makers must assess both the risk to community safety and the risk of further serious offending when deciding if bail is appropriate, outlining that if they believe a young person poses an unacceptable risk of committing a Schedule 1 or 2 offence while on bail, there would be a clear reason to refuse bail.

The legislation also planned to fast-track the delivery of an additional magistrate this year, supporting the Children’s Court’s capacity to hear youth crime cases quickly, as well as expanding Victoria Police’s dedicated team of prosecutors.

The legislation also proposed to establish a Council on Bail, Rehabilitation and Accountability (COBRA), made up of experts – including police, Youth Justice, the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, Department of Health, schools and others as needed – to explore what was driving the actions of this group of re-offenders and how to stop them.

The legislation before the Parliament also proposed to raise the age of criminal responsibility for children up to 12 years old.