Birthday bonanza for community groups

South East community groups are invited to share in a bumper $125,000 in grants as part of a community bank’s 25th birthday celebration.

Community Bank Carrum Downs including its Marriott Waters branch have returned 80 per cent of their profits back in the community, totalling $4.7 million.

It’s supported causes such as equipment for SES units, petrol for a coastguard patrol, a new truck for Carrum Downs CFA and a transitional house for mothers and their children at risk of violence and/or homelessness.

The Anniversary grants coincide with the community bank’s 25th birthday on 9 October.

Business development manager Gary Rowe recalls helping to start the bank in 1999, back when he was the Cranbourne state MP.

At the time, NAB had just closed its branch at the Carrum Downs shopping centre, leaving businesses and residents without a local bank, he said.

Talks began with Bendigo Bank, which was filling the voids left behind by the ‘Big Four’ banks that were abandoning country towns en masse.

And the franchisee Community Bank was born – with a commitment to invest profits into local community groups.

Applications for the Anniversary Grants close on 20 September.

Forms at available at Carrum Downs and Marriott Waters bank branches or at bendigobank.com.au/branch/vic/community-bank-carrum-downs/