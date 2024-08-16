Dandenong boy among five charged over alleged carjacking

A Dandenong boy is among five teens charged over an alleged aggravated carjacking in Mordialloc on Tuesday 13 August.

A group of people, armed with machetes, allegedly forced a woman out of her Mercedes sedan and stole it in a car park at Ben Kavanagh Reserve about 9.40am.

With assistance from the Air Wing, the Mercedes was followed to Carrum Downs, before stop sticks were successfully deployed on Frankston-Dandenong Road, police say.

The Mercedes was dumped and the occupants allegedly got into a Subaru which fled the scene.

The car was then followed by the Air Wing before stop sticks were successfully deployed on the Princes Highway, Clayton.

The vehicle turned into Gordon Road, where it pulled over and three people were arrested.

A 17-year-old Dandenong boy and a 15-year-old Glen Iris boy were arrested in Dandenong two days later.

The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated carjacking, three counts of car theft and driving offences.

The 15-year-old was charged with aggravated carjacking and armed robbery.

A 17-year-old Mulgrave boy, a 14-year-old Wonthaggi boy and a 15-year-old Dingley Village boy were earlier arrested and charged.

All five children will face a children’s court at a later date.