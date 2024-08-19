Council’s SESH ‘support’ up for debate

by Sahar Foladi

A potentially “unauthorised” use of Greater Dandenong Council’s logo and a past mayor’s letter in support of the controversial South East Sporting Hub (SESH) has caused a stir.

Councillor Rhonda Garad sought answers at the council meeting on Monday 12 August on past mayor Eden Foster’s letter that described the proposed sporting hub in Pillars Road, Bangholme as a “once in a generation opportunity…”

The letter was dated late December 2022 – just a few weeks after Ms Foster was elected mayor.

Council’s chief executive Jacqui Weatherill replied that the letter was Ms Foster’s “personal opinion”, and the sporting hub was merely a “speculative proposal…”

“A previous mayor had written to community groups expressing support. I expect that to be her personal opinion because there was no council resolution to that affect.

“I would caution that many community groups use our logo without correct authorisation in the first instance. In general we’re generous about it because people see the council as being a public facility.”

Council’s communications department will send a letter to SESH promoters to take down the CGD logo and the letter “if the group don’t have council authorisation”, Ms Weatherill said.

In a statement to Star Journal, Ms Weatherill added that the “Council is yet to receive a formal, detailed proposal about the SESH and has not formally considered its position. Given the upcoming election, it is unlikely Council could consider this proposal during the current term.

“Council officers are investigating the best course of action regarding the logo and letter, and will resolve this directly with those involved.”

Developer Intrapac and Keysborough Golf Club have proposed the 71-hectare sporting hub, which controversially hinges on the rezoning of the Green Wedge golf course at Hutton Road for a housing estate of up to 1100 dwellings.

The State Government has so far rejected calls to approve the rezoning of golf course on the Green Wedge A site.

The proposal is fiercely opposed by Defenders of the Green Wedge, Greater Dandenong Environment Group and residents neighbouring the golf course.

The Greater Dandenong letter is featured on the SESH website, alongside an array of support statements from sporting bodies such as Football Victoria, AFL Victoria, Cricket Victoria, Golf Australia, Rugby Vic and 18 South East sports clubs.

The $30 million stage one of the proposed sporting hub is fully funded according to the SESH website. Stage two is “subject to funding commitments”.

A SESH spokesperson said the letter in question was issued in “good faith” by a former mayor in December 2022.

“From the outset, SESH has been presented as a ‘proposed’ project, with all communications clearly outlining the required steps, including an amendment to the UGB and a parliamentary vote before any formal submissions are made to the City of Greater Dandenong.

“The letter from the former Mayor and the use of the City of Greater Dandenong’s logo have been on the SESH website for 21 months without issue.

“The increasing support for SESH appears to be unsettling detractors, who continue to raise myths which have been debunked, such as floodplain concerns which have been allayed by a comprehensive environmental impact report.

“We are concerned by Councillor Garad’s apparent disregard for her ward’s residents, suggesting they don’t deserve essential infrastructure due to their location being on CGD’s fringe, and stress that if the project is successful, residents of the Keysborough South Ward would be welcomed to SESH.”

Cr Garad said she was shocked and surprised to hear Ms Weatherill’s “reluctance” in taking a firm action.

“We weren’t told she (past mayor) was writing this letter. The mayor is not an autonomous person but representative of the council and its councillors.”

She says the use of Council’s logo and a past mayor’s letter is being used in bid to “confer legitimacy” and influence people’s behaviour “to lend their support.”

“I received so many calls from distressed residents, they got the SESH promotional pamphlets in their letter boxes questioning why is Council supporting this?

“This is not a community group. This is a major developer pushing to reduce what is incredibly important environmental land and no way equivalent to a community group,” Cr Garad says.

“Council needs to be protected from supporting something that is private enterprise.”

Keysborough South resident and Greater Dandenong Environment Group president Isabelle Nash said she’s disappointed that the letter is still on the SESH website.

“The longer the letter stays there the more damage it does for residents who are very stressed about the proposal. It will end up being more costly for council and increase our rates.

“As an environmentalist I’m not for the SESH proposal because the Green Wedge needs to stay – for environmental reasons and for the safety of our neighbourhood as there’s flooding issues in that area,” she said.

Ms Nash has lived in the Keysborough South neighbourhood for the past 10 years and says she has thought about moving somewhere greener where nature will be protected but hasn’t given up hopes in their collective battle against SESH.

“It’s shocking that a developer would mislead a community about how far along they are in their proposed development when they haven’t even got support from council, haven’t got the UGB moved…

“I feel like there’s a lot of money going into it to convince people there’s something there when there’s nothing.”

Defenders of the South East Green Wedge spokesperson Matthew Kirwan says Council needs to make a strong stance to let the community know they’re not in support of SESH.

“The community believe that the City of Greater Dandenong are supporting this sports hub in the flood-prone green wedge, are helping plan this hub and that the hub will be managed and owned by the City of Greater Dandenong – as this is the information they have received in their letterboxes.

“If the Council are serious in their claim that they neither support or not support the project, they need to directly inform residents that. Otherwise, the perception will continue that Council is partnering with Intrapac on this project.

“And let’s be frank, while Keysborough Golf Club may be the frontman it is (developer) Intrapac that are pulling the strings and funding the effort – that is why Cr Rhonda Garad’s push for Council lawyers to act is so vital for public confidence in the Council.”