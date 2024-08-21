Priority jobs milestone

More than 100 people have landed manufacturing and engineering jobs as part of the Chisholm Engineering Priority Workforce Project.

The project was launched by the State Government and Chisholm Institute to help people looking for work while tackling workforce shortages in engineering and manufacturing.

It has provided on-the-job training, with a focus on employing women.

Since its inception, 111 people have been recruited – exceeding the target of 100 workers.

“Exceeding our original target shows just how well this project has worked,” Employment Minister Vicki Ward said.

“There are great opportunities and support for people, including women, to get new skills and join growing industries like manufacturing.”

One of the success stories was Naomi, who works at Bayswater metal fabrication company NuForm Steel.

Her dream job was to be a pilot. But after a career setback, she was unsure of the next step.

Through the Chisholm project, she landed a fabrication apprenticeship at NuForm while studying for a Diploma of Building and Construction.

Chisholm Institute chief commercial officer Damien Van Eyk said it was proud of the “successful collaboration with industry”.

“It’s resulted in many jobs for people facing barriers to employment, ensuring a thriving, diverse and inclusive workforce for the manufacturing industry in South East Melbourne.”

Jobs Victoria’s Priority Workforce Projects (PWP) have filled more than 7,400 jobs across 37 projects, including in early childhood education, disability care, aged care, agriculture, hospitality and tourism, construction, energy and natural resources.