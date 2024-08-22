Firms charged over Bangholme depot death

A pair of related construction companies have been charged after a fatal incident at a Bangholme depot in September 2022.

A 34-year-old worker was run over by a skid steer loader, which was being operated by a co-worker after hours, and later died in hospital.

HSG Developments Pty Ltd and HSG Asphalt Pty Ltd were both charged by WorkSafe with failing, so far as reasonably practicable, to provide and maintain a safe workplace.

WorkSafe alleges the firms failed to securely store operating keys for the skid steer, to prevent untrained or unauthorized people gaining access.

They were also both charged with failing to ensure people other than employees were not exposed to health and safety risks.

The companies will face a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 September 2024.