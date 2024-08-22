Garden-plastics recycler awarded

A Dandenong South-based garden plastics recycler has been recognised at the annual Nursery and Garden Industry Victoria Awards.

Greg Carrick, from Garden City Plastics, was awarded a Commitment to Environmental Stewardship trophy for his advocacy for a closed-loop recycling of plastic pots, plant labels and seedling trays.

He was recognised for being a champion for recycling of polypropylene (PP5) and polystyrene (PS6) products in a partnership between Garden City Plastics, Norwood Industries and Polymer Processes.

The Plastic Smart Program, launched in 2020, resulted in PP5 recycling collection points at about 170 suppliers and retailers across Australia.

More than 1 million kilograms of plastic has been collected and recycled as part of the initiative.

“Greg’s dedication to environmental practices has set a benchmark in the industry, demonstrating how individual actions can lead to significant positive outcomes for the planet,” according to a statement from the NGIV.

“His work has not only benefited the local community but has also inspired others in the industry to adopt more sustainable practices.”