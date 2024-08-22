MP’s bold support for colleague

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams has put her hair on the chopping block, in solidarity with embattled colleague Eden Foster.

Williams pledged to shave her head on 15 October, if she raises $10,000 for charity Cancer Council Victoria.

The State Cabinet member was inspired by new Mulgrave MP and Greater Dandenong former mayor Foster, who is being treated for stage 1 lymphoma.

“Eden immediately focused on how she could turn a negative into a positive,” Williams said.

“She promptly started to fundraise for the Cancer Council, who do incredible work supporting those with a cancer diagnosis.”

Williams said she’d known Foster for many years, and was always impressed by “her calm and her stoicism”.

“She is always measured, even in the most challenging of times. And that quality makes her a wonderful parliamentarian and an even better human being.”

Foster, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was grateful for Williams’ support.

“I am truly moved by her kind and brave gesture and the immense support she has already provided me during these challenging times.”

Within hours, nearly half of the target had been raised – with a host of state Labor MPs pledging their support.

Williams has promised that the highest donor would be given the clippers for the shave-down. The early leaders for that honour were former Greater Dandenong councillor Zaynoun Melhem and wife Caitlyn – who jointly pledged $520.

It comes on top of Foster’s successful Daffodil Day event, which raised nearly $10,000 for the Cancer Council on 17 August.

Notable attendees were Labor MPs and councillors, including Pakenham MP Emma Vulin who has revealed her own motor neurone disease battle.

Williams and Moordialloc MP Tim Richardson were leading organisers of the event.

“I am truly grateful for the support from my local community and my parliamentary colleagues following my diagnosis of lymphoma,” Foster said.

“The outpouring of love was reflected in last weekend’s Daffodil Day event.

“My team did an amazing job at putting together the event whilst I have been undergoing chemotherapy and I am truly proud of them.”

Since her shock diagnosis, Foster said she was determined to “fight and win” the battle and highlight the importance of early detection and treatment.

In her case, she sought medical advice after discovering a swollen lymph node in her neck.

Williams also spoke of her family’s “cancer experience”.

“My family genetics are impacted by Lynch Syndrome, which leaves its carriers at a significantly higher risk of getting a range of different cancers.

“So the cancer experience is never too far away from me and the people I love most, as is the case for so many families.”

Funds raised for Daffodil Day fundraisers go towards Cancer Council research, preventative education and support.