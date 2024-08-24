Pledge to ‘clean up’ council election

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

In the wake of a “toxic” 2020 council election, a Greater Dandenong councillor has challenged upcoming candidates to pledge for a clean campaign.

Cr Sean O’Reilly, who is re-contesting Springvale North ward in the October polls, has taken issue with the use of ‘dummy candidates’, “fake news” and abuse of fake Facebook accounts in the past.

He intends to distribute the pledge to all candidates once ballots have been finalised next month.

“I call on all candidates to join me in this pledge and show our community that we are committed to fair play.”

The eight-point pledge includes no misleading campaign materials, respectful engagement, transparent disclosure of campaign donations and a focus on “issues that matter to the residents”.

He also listed ethical conduct, celebrating diversity and fostering unity, commitment to serving the community, and no dummy candidates.

Dummy candidates are a well-worn strategy that can distort election results, Cr O’Reilly says. They are candidates not seeking to win but to confuse voters or redirect preferences.

A Labor party member, he said he wasn’t aiming that message at any particular political party.

“Running a clean campaign is essential to maintaining public trust in our democratic processes,” Cr O’Reilly said.

“Voters deserve to know that the candidates they’re choosing from are genuinely committed to serving their communities and not just there to manipulate the outcome for another party’s benefit.

“This is about ensuring that the election is decided on the merits of the candidates and their policies, not on underhanded tactics that undermine the democratic process.”

In the 2020 election, Cr O’Reilly’s ward was a “haven of civility”.

But he described at the time the social media commentary in other wards at a “level of nastiness and hostility not seen in local government elections ever before”.

Candidates from all sides at the time expressed alarm at the toxic levels of social media abuse and trolling often from anonymous ‘fake accounts’.

The Local Government Inspectorate reported more than double the complaints across Victoria compared to the 2016 council elections.

“Long-time councillors reported to us that this was the most toxic and vitriolic election that they had ever experienced,” Chief Municipal Inspector Michael Stefanovic stated.

“In addition, we saw numerous examples of unethical and underhand behaviour – but it was behaviour which did not breach any laws.”