$1.2m to improve Westall Rd ‘blackspot’

A Dingley Village ‘black spot’ intersection has been allocated $1.2 million in federal funds to improve safety.

The Black Spot Program funding will be used for upgrades, including the installing of traffic lights for right-turn movements from Rowan Road into Westall Road.

Attorney-General and Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus said Black Spot funding reduces crashes and saves lives.

“I thank the locals who raised this dangerous black spot with me on numerous occasions and I look forward to this important project getting underway.

“I encourage anyone with a dangerous black spot near them to submit a nomination for future funding.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and this is a timely reminder to be extra vigilant and slow down to ensure that everyone can get home safely from every journey.”

The 2024-’25 funding provided $33.3 million for 56 known crash sites across Victoria – where serious crashes had occurred or were at risk of occurring.

There had been 300 crashes in the five years to 2021 at the sites.

The Government had increased BSP funding from $110 million to $150 million a year.