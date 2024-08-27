A life of service remembered

By Ethan Benedicto

A notable and renowned local community figure with the Narre Warren Rotary Club, Ian David Pickering, passed away on August 13 2024, at the age of 80.

Ian left behind a legacy of tireless commitment to service and education and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others, all the while being known as a devout family man.

Joining the Rotary Club in 1985, Ian initially became Club Secretary, but soon served two terms as President before being asked by the club to put his name forward as District Governor of District 9820.

Born on January 7 1944, Ian grew up in Moorabbin – now Hampton East – with his parents Rita and Peter Pickering and his older brother Peter.

After completing his education at Frankston Teachers College, it wasn’t long before he embarked on a journey of education that would have him inspire children across the state.

Lyn Pickering, Ian’s wife and lifelong partner, said that “teaching was Ian’s calling, and he loved it.”

“First year out of college and he requested a country placement and was sent to Mildura, as far away from Melbourne as you could get in Victoria,” she said.

His interests followed him, with Lyn recalling that Ian had been involved with two theatre groups both in Melbourne and Mildura, as well as having a keen interest in classical, and eventual all genres of music.

“His teaching career saw him at Mildura Central, Meatian, Betley, Yarragon, Hallam, Clyde North, Cranbourne South, Garfield and Hallam Valley primary schools,” Lyn said.

His dedication to his profession was recognised early in his career when he received an “Outstanding Marl for Teaching from the District Inspector”, during his time at Garfield.

It was in 1967 when Ian married Lyn, after meeting at a local dance hall in what Lyn recalled as a “memorable day at cricket”.

The two were near inseparable, navigating through life’s trials and tribulations, as well as its highs with humour, resilience and an unwavering commitment to their family and community.

Together the family raised four children, David, Geoff, Lyndell and Simon, while balancing their professional life and dedication to the Rotary Club.

“We often reflected on all the incredible people we have met over the years in Australia,” Lyn said.

“We had our own home for 54 years [in Narre Warren], but we did travel extensively around our Rotary District [and] the moving around meant we were always meeting new people and it was difficult to always remain close friends.”

However, it took little effort to rekindle those friendships for both Ian and Lyn, especially through their efforts and endeavours in India through Rotary.

He and Lyn played crucial roles in various humanitarian projects, through their work with Partners in Aid and SEDS, organisations that focused on sustainable agriculture and education, where worked on improving conditions in rural communities in India.

Prior to joining Rotary, Ian’s sight began to deteriorate at the age of 36, and was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration Stargardt’s; by 38 he was legally blind, causing him to leave his much loved teaching role.

“With Ian’s eyesight failing quickly, he made he made the decision to leave teaching,” Lyn said.

“He stopped teaching because he could not see the students in the back of the room and was not prepared to put them at risk.

“That happened so quickly and our family had to adapt and move on, but there were more than a few tears as we adjusted.”

It was at this point in his life where Ian joined the Rotary Club, with Lyn recalling his ability to “speak without notes for at least half an hour” on Rotary’s matching grants and or the work of SEDS in India often “awe-inspiring” for her.

“Visiting 50 clubs in one year was not hard because even though I was aware of the theme, he made each of those visits very specific to the individual clubs.

“We, mainly Ian, also spoke at churches, schools U3A, vision groups, and many others on invitation.

“Many people remained unaware of the extent of his eyesight loss, [and] it was not unusual for people to ask for Ian’s notes so they could put it in their newsletters, but of course there were no notes,” Lyn said.

His efforts at Rotary were recognised through the Service Above Self Award, which has only been awarded to three other people.

In a final piece of serendipity and with the help of granddaughter Kirra, Ian discovered shortly before his passing that he had Indian heritage, a revelation that brought him a great sense of satisfaction.

To Kirra, she recalled that he was ecstatic to have found out, “that the many years of dedication and service he had with his work in India also had another very real connection to the country and people he loved so much”.

As a grandfather, Ian was a stalwart figure, using his many years of education as a tool to “proactively check in with all of us grandchildren”.

“To check in how our school has been going and to talk about any recent tests when we spoke on the phone to him or popped in to visit.

“He has always been one to congratulate us proudly on a great result, or otherwise to encourage us on all our efforts, in case it wasn’t the perfect score.

“For him it wasn’t necessarily about an A plus result requirement, it was really just that we tried our best,” Kirra said.

Likewise, this sentiment also applied to his grandchildren’s hobbies, where he emphasised the importance of “developing themselves” and “enjoying what [they] were doing and giving it a go”.

In December 2018, Ian was diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia (CMML), a condition he managed with his characteristic strength and determination; and while only given a life expectancy of three to five years, far surpassed that.

To Kirra, who herself has since become involved with Rotary sees her grandfather as more than just an inspiration, but also an anchor for her and many others.

In character to Ian’s peculiarity of catering every Rotary session to its club, he too “connected with [the] grandchildren in various different ways”.

“As the oldest grandchild, I feel so privileged to have known him for the last 31 years of my life,” Kirra said.

“I felt closer to him through these [Rotary] experiences, and I was able to show my interest and support back to him and his work the way he did for me as well.

“The legacy he leaves behind is honourable and inspiring, and I’m so proud of the amount of impact he has had, not only on our family but on many people in different parts of the world from his own time, dedication and generosity – together with nana of course.”

For Lyn, Ian, while living with impaired eyesight, “was a visionary who always looked beyond himself”.

“Ian lasted well beyond expectation, and he leaves behind an incredible legacy, a man who gave so much to so many.”