All-electric pilot launches in Casey

The State Electricity Commission is helping Victorians save money on their energy bills and switch their homes to electricity, the State Government says, with a pilot rolling out in the City of Casey.

SEC Minister Lily D’Ambrosio launched the consumer pilot in three local government areas across the state with the next step to be delivering a one-stop-shop for consumers wanting to switch to all-electric.

“We’re putting power back in the hands of Victorians, giving them the tools they need to go slash their energy bills and be part of our nation-leading energy transition,” Ms D’Ambrosio said.

The other two LGAs were the City of Merri-bek, whose pilot also began on Monday, and the City of Ballarat set for next month.

The pilot includes a free digital platform that walks users through a short survey about their home and energy usage and then tailors a plan to cut their energy bills through electrification.

It includes suggestions for suitable appliances, indicative costs, return on investment, government rebates and emissions reductions.

SEC chief executive officer, Chris Miller said that the SEC’s “electric home platform provides a valuable tool to help Victorians save money on their energy bills at a time when they need it the most”.

The SEC is also informing consumers about improvements available to households on all budgets, which includes small, cost-effective steps that can be taken immediately, to larger investments that can be made when their current appliances reach end of life.

As for the pilot, it is running online public information sessions that offer expert advice and virtual home tours to support Victorians at all stages to go electric, helping energy users understand the benefits of home energy improvements.

Narre Warren North MP, Belinda Wilson is a keen supporter of the initiative, backing the pilot as a right step forward for the City of Casey.

“Electric is the way to go – it’s the future,” Ms Wilson said.

“We are passionate about helping people make the switch from gas to electric and save money.”

Previous modelling showed that an average Victorian household with gas and electric appliances can reduce their annual energy bill by around 32 per cent, taking $1400 off their bills by switching to all-electric.

Savings would rise to around 62 per cent – more than $2700 a year – by adding solar.

The Federal Government has invested an initial $1 billion to bring back the SEC and accelerate the clean energy transition, supporting the switch for households and building a renewable energy workforce.

For more information, visit secvictoria.com.au