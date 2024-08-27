Fallen-tree rescue in Shawlands caravan park

A person has been hospitalised after a large tree fell on a caravan at Shawlands Caravan Park in Dandenong South.

CFA and FRV firefighters, including a specialist rescue team, were called to lift the tree from the caravan about 3.15pm on 27 August.

A crane was used to remove the tree, allowing paramedics to treat the person trapped inside the caravan, an FRV spokesperson said.

The incident was deemed under control at 4.41pm.

Ambulance Victoria treated the patient at the scene.

They were taken to Dandenong Hospital by road ambulance.

Emergency Victoria issued a severe Weather Warning for damaging winds, gusting up to 100km/h in part of Melbourne that afternoon.