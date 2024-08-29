Man accused of $80K-plus self-storage heists

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong man stands accused of plundering scores of household goods worth more than $80,000 from self-storage facilities over several months.

Gilbert Parsooramen, 37, faced 47 charges in a brief appearance at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.

They included multiple alleged trespasses and thefts at StoreLocal in Hallam and National Storage in Dandenong South in February, March and April 2024.

According to charge sheets, Parsooramen’s alleged looting included boxes of 250 rare film slides valued at $10,000, as well as an array of computers, parts, TVs and speakers worth more than $25,000.

Some of the other listed stolen items at Hallam were industrial vacuums and a Honda pressure washer, flight simulator systems, power tools, welders, fishing rods, projector, phone, iPad, gym bags, roof racks, and a karaoke machine.

At Dandenong South, the alleged stolen items included baby clothes, kitchen wares, laptops, suitcases, personal documents, TVs, whitegoods, a lawn mower, whipper snipper, shoes, battery packs, cycling shirts, dinner and cutlery sets, helmet, sunglasses, a doona quilt set, wine glasses, whisky decanter, chessboard set, a slow cooker and a guitar.

Parsooramen was also charged with stealing a Hiace van, two motorcycles and another vehicle, retaining stolen number plates, fraudulently altering a driver’s license and number plates, dangerous driving after being directed to stop by police, disqualified driving, displaying false number plates and shoplifting a motorcycle jacket.

He was also accused of dealing with other property suspected to be the proceeds of crime, including more than 70 boxes and items of household goods as well as gloves, a cut lock, lock breaker and bolt cutters.

In another charge, he was accused of dishonestly retaining more than 90 items and boxes of stolen goods, including an e-scooter, designer handbags, sporting memorabilia, a police badge, doctors medicine kit, electronic goods and power tools.

Parsooramen was also charged with possessing an imitation firearm as well as methylamphetamine, 1-4 butanediol and Xanax.

He was bailed to next appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.