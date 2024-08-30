Baby found critically injured, woman hospitalised under police guard

A woman is in hospital under police guard after a newborn baby was discovered outside a home with life-threatening injuries in Dandenong Noth.

The baby was discovered outside a Gladstone Road address in Dandenong North with life-threatening injuries about 2.40am on 30 August, police say.

A 25-year-old woman from the address was also taken to hospital where she was under police guard.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au