Wicki bows out of council election

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Refugee advocate Wicki Wickiramasingham has dropped out of the City of Greater Dandenong election race.

After announcing his candidacy a few weeks ago, Wickiramasingham said he faced an insurmountable field of rivals in Cleeland Ward, including a head-to-head battle between sitting councillors Angela Long and Rhonda Garad.

His hopes were upended when Greens councillor Garad recently announced she was moving from Keysborough South Ward to stand against the ALP incumbent Cr Long and ALP candidate Zahra Haydarbig.

He said he considered moving wards but bemoaned he’d be likely thwarted by stacks of dummy candidates.

A long-time Labor member, Wickiramasingham expressed distaste for political parties being in local government as well as the mayoralty being rotated among ALP councillors.

“The mayor elections have been like musical chairs.

“I know of councillors who have been here for more than 20 years who have not been given the chance to be mayor because of the political influence.”

He was also interested in encouraging fresh councillors to “completely change the council”.

“During this election I will support young talented candidates regardless of their party, whoever is able to do the job.”

A Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre long-time director, Wickiramasingham said he’d also continue to focus on advocating for refugees and asylum seekers.