Changing young lives for the better

Turning young lives around is the highlight for Dandenong-based police officer Senior Constable Emma Fordham.

She has been nominated as a finalist in the 2024 Victorian Protecting Children Awards for her work in the police’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT).

Sen Con Fordham works with young people at high risk of sexual exploitation as well as those in the justice system.

“I work hard to build trust with each young person, and try to empower them to make better decisions,” she said.

“I find strengths they have, and steer them in that positive direction, and I’m there as a positive role model as well.

“We really encourage positive relationships, and work with child protection authorities and other services to make sure each young person has the supports they need.”

A standout case for her was an 11-year-old who’d lost a parent and gone down a negative path.

“This young person was entrenched in criminal offending, and at risk of child sexual exploitation as well,” she said.

“I had to work very hard to get her trust – it was made more difficult that her single parent didn’t have much trust in law enforcement.

“It took work, but I slowly got her to trust me. Once I identified supports that could be put in place for her and her single parent, things started to turn around.”

Now the girl is back at school and speaking positively about her future.

“She’s doing so well,” she said. “She hasn’t re-offended, which is a fantastic result.

“I’m still engaged with her, and ready to offer my assistance if she needs it in the future.”

These are the “wins” that are the best part of her job, as well as working with her SOCIT colleagues.

“The changes are ultimately up to the young people, but it’s great we can be there, to support them to change for the better.”

Sen Con Fordham is also seeing positive outcomes from running training for other police officers to use trauma-informed approaches.

Dandenong-based Senior Sergeant Nicole Cowan praised her colleague’s “outstanding” dedication and commitment.

“Emma’s so genuine, and that means she makes an incredible difference.”

The 2024 Victorian Protecting Children Awards are run by the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

Sen Con Fordham is a finalist in the Keeping At Risk Young People Safe category.

The winners will be announced on 3 September.