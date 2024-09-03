Four arrests after police halt evasive cars in South East

Four men have been arrested after they allegedly fled in two vehicles from police across the South East early on Tuesday 3 September.

Police spotted a silver Holden Calais, believed to be involved in a car theft, driving erratically on Abbotts Road in Dandenong just before midnight.

Despite officers successfully deploying tyre deflation devices in Frankston, the Holden continued driving to a car park on Cranbourne-Frankston Road, Cranbourne.

The Holden was dumped in the car park and its occupants allegedly took off in a blue MG station wagon.

The MG was sighted travelling along Peninsula Link Freeway and Nepean Highway, driving erratically and at a fast rate of speed, police say.

The vehicle ran several red lights, travelling east along Dandenong Road, before it turned left on to Warrigal Road in Chadstone.

Police successfully deployed tyre deflation devices on the Warrigal Road entry ramp, to the Monash Freeway outbound.

The MG continued east on the Monash, before performing a u-turn and travelling counterflow to oncoming traffic.

The MG was dumped on the Monash Freeway in Malvern East.

Officers arrested four males at the scene.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment, where one remains under police guard.

Three men are currently in police custody and will be interviewed.