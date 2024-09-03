Mayor calls for permanent visas after ‘shocking’ death

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso has called for more permanent visas for asylum seekers after the tragic death of a 23-year-old Dandenong man.

Mano Yogalingham, who was said to have waited more than a decade on a bridging visa, died in hospital on Wednesday 28 August after self-harming in a car near Noble Park Skate Park.

Yogalingham fled from Sri Lanka by boat as an 11-year-old with his parents and four siblings.

The Tamil family had their claim for protection rejected under Australia’s ‘Fast Track’ system.

For more than half his life, Australia had been his home but he’d been “treated like a second-class citizen”, says Tamil Refugee Council founder Aran Mylvaganam.

Yogalingham had many friends and family but was believed to have issues with an ex-partner at the time.

His visa “limbo” is believed to have plagued his mental health, Mylvaganam says.

A “terribly saddened” Cr Formoso said she offered condolences to his friends, family and the Tamil community as well as to the first responders.

“For refugees and people seeking asylum living with prolonged uncertainty about their visa status in Australia, there is no doubt this takes a heavy toll.

“While people engage in the lengthy process, those without work rights or access to basic support face poverty and homelessness amidst a cost-of-living crisis.”

She called on the Federal Government to provide people with a valid visa with work rights, as well as to expand their access to health care, income support and essential services.

Asylum seekers who had their previous visa applications refused under the ‘Fast Track’ system should be granted permanent protection, she said.

Cr Formoso said charities and the council were unable to meet the resultant demand for emergency assistance, with the Australian Red Cross providing food and clothing to more than 300 asylum seeker households in April.

“Greater Dandenong City Council is home to the second highest number of asylum seekers on bridging visas waiting on outcomes about their future in Australia.

“More than 700 of our local residents are living with this ongoing anxiety and uncertainty, unable to properly settle and plan for their future.”

He had recently stood vigil at a 24/7 camp outside the Department of Home Affairs office in Docklands, coordinating the protest as well as staying up through the night to protect colleagues from assaults and thefts.

Bruce MP Julian Hill, who is Assistant Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, said Yogalingham’s death was an “utterly horrific and tragic incident”.

“Any Australian – indeed any decent human being – would feel appalled that a person could get to the point in their mental health that this seems like not just an option, but a thing to do.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family, friends, first responders and anyone else affected.”

Hill said the department had not briefed him in detail on Yogalingham’s circumstances.

“Many asylum seekers in my community were stuck in limbo for the best part of a decade, never able to leave as genuine refugees, but never able to confirm and build their life here or, in many cases, see their children and grandchildren.”

He said the election pledge of permanent protection for people with TPV and SHEV visas had been implemented.

“Almost 18,000 of the 19,000 Temporary Protection Visa holders in limbo for a decade under the Liberals have now been granted permanent visas and many others from the Bridging Visa caseload are now also now able to apply for permanent protection.”

“The legacy of the remaining caseload is complex, and every case is different and needs to be worked through individually.”

The majority of those remaining are 7376 who have had their visas refused, cancelled or expired. Many of them are seeking a review.

A further 2475 had been denied visas but had not yet sought a review.

Yogalingham’s “heart-breaking” demise was the third Tamil refugee known to self-immolate in the past 12 years.

“When you look at all of them, they were very community minded, they were loved and really strong people.”

It followed another Dandenong Tamil’s premature death from unknown causes a month ago, Mylvaganam says.

“We’ve been living with this issue for many issues – one death after another. If the Government resolved everyone’s situation we wouldn’t see these deaths.

“It’s the uncertainty – you can’t get a decent job. As soon as it’s found out that you’re on a bridging visa, it comes to an end.

“Without permanent residency they go through hell.”

There was later word of a Doveton Tamil in his 40’s dying prematurely on Friday 30 August. Tamil community members were fundraising to send his body back to family members in Sri Lanka.

LIFELINE 13 11 14