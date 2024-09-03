Two evasive cars brought to a halt

Three men have been interviewed after allegedly being in two vehicles that evaded police across the South East in the early hours of 3 September.

Police say they spotted a silver Holden Calais driving erratically on Abbotts Road in Dandenong just before midnight.

Officers successfully deployed stop sticks on Cranbourne-Frankston Road in Frankston.

The Holden continued being driven until it was dumped at a car park on Cranbourne-Frankston Road in Cranbourne.

The five occupants allegedly took off in a blue MG station wagon, police say.

Officers spotted the MG driving erratically along Peninsula Link Freeway and the Nepean Highway a short time later.

The vehicle allegedly ran several red lights, before turning onto Warrigal Road in Chadstone.

Police deployed tyre deflation devices on the Warrigal Road entry ramp, but the MG continued east on the Monash, allegedly U-turned and travelled on the wrong side of the freeway.

The MG was dumped on the freeway in Malvern East, where six occupants got out of the vehicle.

Officers arrested four men at the scene.

A 25-year-old Doveton man, a 19-year-old Hallam man and a 27-year-old Skye man were interviewed by police.

They were released and are expected to be charged on summons.

A 22-year-old Langwarrin man remains in hospital and is also expected to be charged on summons.

Two offenders remain at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au