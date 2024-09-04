Second arrest over tobacco shop fires

A 20-year-old Dandenong man has been charged over alleged arson attacks on tobacco stores and vehicles.

Taskforce Lunar detectives arrested the man on 3 September over several incidents including an alleged arson on a tobacco store and a van in Glenroy on 17 August as well as a ram raid on a Wonthaggi tobacco store on 19 August.

He was also charged over the arson of a stolen Mazda 3 used to ram the latter business, police say.

The man was charged with three counts of arson as well as burglary and car theft.

He was scheduled to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 3 September.

It follows the arrest of a 20-year-old Endeavour Hills man on 22 August over the same incidents plus a fire at a Melton tobacco store and car fire last month.

He was charged with five counts of criminal damage by fire – two relating to buildings and three to vehicles – as well as three counts of car theft and burglary.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au