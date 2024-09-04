South East cop takes out state award

South-East based police officer Senior Constable Emma Fordham has received a prestigious award for her work in turning young people’s lives around.

Fordham received a 2024 Victorian Protecting Children Award on 3 September for her role in Victoria Police’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT).

She took out the Keeping At Risk Young People Safe category.

“I feel very honoured to be given the opportunity to spotlight this work,” she said. “I’m so appreciative.

“I don’t do this job for awards, but it’s great to have the recognition.”

Fordham works with young people at high risk of sexual exploitation as well as those in the justice system in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

“I work hard to build trust with each young person, and try to empower them to make better decisions,” she said.

“I find strengths they have, and steer them in that positive direction, and I’m there as a positive role model as well.

“We really encourage positive relationships, and work with child protection authorities and other services to make sure each young person has the supports they need.”

A standout case for her was an 11-year-old who’d lost a parent and gone down a negative path.

“This young person was entrenched in criminal offending, and at risk of child sexual exploitation as well,” she said.

“I had to work very hard to get her trust – it was made more difficult that her single parent didn’t have much trust in law enforcement.

“It took work, but I slowly got her to trust me. Once I identified supports that could be put in place for her and her single parent, things started to turn around.”

Now the girl is back at school and speaking positively about her future.

“She’s doing so well,” she said. “She hasn’t re-offended, which is a fantastic result.

“I’m still engaged with her, and ready to offer my assistance if she needs it in the future.”

These are the “wins” that are the best part of her job, as well as working with her SOCIT colleagues.

“The changes are ultimately up to the young people, but it’s great we can be there, to support them to change for the better.”

Fordham is also seeing positive outcomes from running training for other police officers to use trauma-informed approaches.

Dandenong-based Senior Sergeant Nicole Cowan praised her colleague’s “outstanding” dedication and commitment.

“Emma’s so genuine, and that means she makes an incredible difference.”

The 2024 Victorian Protecting Children Awards are run by the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

Children Minister Lizzie Blandthorn congratulated all winners and finalists for their crucial work.

“Every child has the right to a safe and happy childhood and these awards acknowledge the exceptional workers, carers and community members who go above and beyond to help Victoria’s most vulnerable children.”

“I’m proud to celebrate our outstanding Victorians who work tirelessly to keep children safe and families strong every day.”