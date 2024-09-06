Longer hours at Mental Health Local

Dandenong Mental Health and Wellbeing Local is expanding its opening hours.

The free service in Langhorne Street provides care for adults experiencing mental illness or psychological distress, with no need for a Medicare card, GP referral or appointment.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said she was pleased that people could “get the help they need outside the hours of 9am and 5pm – with more access to mental health care at a time that suits them”.

The Local acts as a ‘front door’ to the mental health and wellbeing system, staffed by qualified mental health professionals and peer support workers to assist diverse communities.

Care is delivered face-to-face and via phone calls, telehealth appointments, community engagement and outreach.

The service is operated by Mind Australia with partners Monash Health, The Victorian Foundation for Survivors of Torture Inc. and Thorne Harbour Health Ltd.

Victoria’s network of 15 Locals were established after a key recommendation of the Royal Commission into the state’s mental health system.

“The Royal Commission made it clear that we need to make the mental health system easier to access – that’s exactly what the Mental Health and Wellbeing Local in Greater Dandenong is doing by expanding its services,” Mental Health Minister Ingrid Stitt said.

“Our 15 Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals are giving Victorians free, easy access to mental health care – closer to home – without the need to jump through hoops like a GP referral or needing a Medicare card.”

The Dandenong Local is open 9am-8.30pm on weekdays and 10am-5pm on weekends at 29b Langhorne Street.

Face to face appointments are available on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and walk-ins available Wednesday and Thursday.