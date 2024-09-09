Springvale man charged with carjacking

A Springvale man has been charged with aggravated carjacking after allegedly dragging a woman from her car in Oakleigh last month.

Monash Crime Investigation Unit detectives say the woman was sitting in her parked black Maserati SUV along Atherton Road, when she was approached, dragged out of her vehicle, and allegedly assaulted by a man about 6pm on Friday, 2 August.

The Wheelers Hill woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nearby witnesses located the man in the woman’s vehicle and attempted to stop him, but he fled the scene towards Atkinson Street on foot.

One of the witnesses, a 40-year-old Point Cook man, also sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 35-year-old Springvale man was arrested last week and has been charged with aggravated carjacking, criminal damage, common law assault and two counts of intentionally cause injury.

He was remanded to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 November.