Cr Tim Dark exits council

By Sahar Foladi

Councillor Tim Dark has announced his departure from the local council as a councillor after serving eight years at the City of Greater Dandenong Council.

After a double term as a councillor, the Keysborough Ward councillor said his “time is up” at the council meeting on Monday 9 September as he shifts his focus on his career in the commercial property industry.

He will not be contesting the upcoming 2024 local government elections.

“I’m now at a stage with the three companies I have, the obligations to my staff and also my family with a recent health scare have been picking up significantly and my commitment to being able to deliver to residents is getting too much.

“I’m ready to move onto my next chapter and career as well. There will be no regular questions from Tim Dark from Keysborough, no bombardment…and no attendance at council meetings.

“It is at a point where now my life has changed, my goals have changed and I believe I have delivered everything I possibly can to Council at this current stage.”

He reflected on his win succeeding former councillor Peter Brown and named highlights such as the Keysborough South Community Hub project and the Frederick Wachter Reserve upgrade.

“There is nothing better of all the reserves than the Wachter Reserve. It is a reserve I’m probably the most proud of at the moment.

“The ward when I was first elected had dilapidated infrastructure, no maintenance plans, no future goals, clubs were saying they had a significant amount of issues to do with the funding of the infrastructure, of the fencing, of the lights, of the sports ground and community facilities.”

The Wachter Reserve playground opened to the public earlier this year and more works are underway as part of the Frederick Wachter Reserve Master Plan.

He thanked council executives and his colleagues along with wishing them luck with their future campaigns.

Nominations for the upcoming council elections will close at noon, Tuesday 17 September and voting will close by 6pm on Friday 25 October.