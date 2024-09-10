Poll shock: Richard Lim’s re-election campaign in doubt

By Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong deputy mayor’s re-election campaign could be in jeopardy after failing to enrol for the upcoming council election as a candidate.

Cr Richard Lim had long announced he’d switch from Springvale Central Ward to Springvale North Ward in order to see through the Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan.

He may not be able to contest the October council elections as the enrolment date to vote has closed.

Councillor Lim, who lives outside Greater Dandenong but owns a pharmacy in Springvale, was “disappointed” at the circumstances surrounding his ineligibility.

He said he “didn’t know at all” that he wasn’t automatically on the roll.

“If I’m not elected I have fulfilled my dream of Springvale revitalisation and the traffic and parking matters.

“I don’t feel anything. If they don’t want me to stand, I feel glad and I’ll concentrate on my works with Monash Health.”

He is seeking legal advice from his legal team.

Cr Lim says he’s worried that another succeeding Springvale North councillor may not follow onto his dreams for a Springvale with picnic areas, better parking, open space and other aesthetic improvements.

“I will 100 per cent follow up the Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan (as a business owner), I feel sorry for Springvale.”

The deputy mayor is seen as a passionate and active member of the council who worked hard to enhance the visual look of the busy Springvale Central and projects like SRAP to attract investments in the area.