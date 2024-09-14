Manufacturing vision beyond 2050

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A South East based industry group is developing its own long-range “blueprint” for manufacturing’s future into the second half of this century.

At the South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) AGM on 5 September, president Peter Angelico announced plans for a Manufacturing Blueprint for 2050 and Beyond.

Its focus will be on “building a responsive, innovative, and globally competitive manufacturing sector” and to ensure high-quality, advanced manufacturing stays in Australia.

The plan would examine the critical skills gaps, reliable energy supply on the path to Net Zero, a boost to research grants and accelerating advanced technologies to streamline operations.

“A robust manufacturing sector is essential for Australia’s economic growth and strength, innovation, and national identity,” Angelico said.

“This blueprint will be designed to empower our manufacturers to excel locally, expand globally, create sustainable employment, and secure our industrial future.”

SEMMA will be inviting all stakeholders to engage with the industry-led document, which would be different from the “top-down” strategies derived from governments and the “top end of town”, he told the AGM at Bunjil Place, Narre Warren.

“We are the manufacturers, we know what manufacturing needs. We’ll be asking people from all walks of life, the universities, the TAFEs, the manufacturers themselves.

“It has got to be driven by us. You can’t rely on outsiders to tell us what to do – it’s actually our subject.”

On the blueprint, SEMMA chief executive Honi Walker said the future was bright for Australian manufacturing.

“By addressing crucial areas such as workforce development, energy security, and technological advancement, we are setting the stage for a thriving and competitive manufacturing sector.”

The official launch of the completed document will be at Australian Manufacturing Week 2025.