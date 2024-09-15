Building lives at new Dandenong home

by Sahar Foladi

Mission Australia has opened new housing to support young people leaving out-of-home care amidst the rental crisis.

The much-needed initiative will house 10 young people aged 18 to 21 in shared accommodation in Dandenong which topped state levels in homelessness Census data.

The five apartments at Willow House will support the young people in their transition from out-of-home care to independence under Mission Australia’s Better Futures program.

Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister expressed her excitement about the completion of Willow House.

“The purpose of Willow House is to equip young people with the life skills they need to eventually thrive in the next stage of their journey in the private rental market or affordable housing. They’ll learn many new skills including how to live with others in a shared space, create and manage a budget, and handle their bills.”

After spending their childhood in foster care homes, young people will have their space within the Willow House. They pay 25 per cent of their Centrelink payment or paid income which goes to cover utility costs.

All the shared household furniture like a couch, TV, fridge, dishwasher, table and chairs, washing machine have been purchased through Better Futures brokerage.

They can shop for bedroom furniture also paid by the Better Futures brokerage and will take it with them when they leave the service or move into another property.

Mission Australia’s state area manager Aileen Lacy says they’re focused on teaching independent skills, connecting young people to the community and building “their economic ability to live independently outside the program.”

“Some of us take for granted what young people have learnt, who have been brought up in nurturing environments. But many of (our) young people don’t have the skills yet and it’s our responsibility to help them develop those skills.

“We’re testing the sharing model with young people because we know the reality of renting is so high and for single person to afford that is unlikely,” Ms Lacy said.

“These young people have been in out-of-home care service over long term. This cohort has experienced significant trauma and extremely resilient…”

Due to the unaffordability of private rentals and Australia’s housing emergency, Mission Australia has purchased these units to ensure that the young people have access to affordable, safe and secure housing.

The project was made possible thanks to a partnership between Mission Australia and a generous donor.

The house is occupied by four young people, one of whom mentioned an improvement in her mental health since living in shared living.

It provides them with support into adulthood as they seek employment or continue further studies navigating their way into life.

According to Ms Lacy, Mission Australia is currently working with 200 young people, some who are in care but the majority have left care and are primarily based across the southern Melbourne and Bayside Peninsula.

“When exiting the care system so many of them (would otherwise) fall into homelessness or if they’re housed, the housing lease is unsuitable and inappropriate making them fall back into homelessness.

“We’ve been able to support some with private rental. But without a rental history that makes it difficult and that’s an objective of Willow House to create more opportunities once they exit out.

The Australian Bureau of Statistic’s 2021 Census reported 30,660 Victorians were without a home, of which 25 per cent were people between 12 and 24 years of age.

Expanding the Willow House service hinges on sourcing funds in the future.