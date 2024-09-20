City of Casey election candidates: Kalora and Waratah wards

As the official council candidate registrations came to a close on Tuesday 17 September, the City of Casey is seeing new faces gearing up for this October’s elections, now just mere weeks away.

Among the 89 candidates are several former councillors, including Lynette Pereira (River Gum) who served from 2008-2012 and Brian Oates, current president of the Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association who last served as a councillor in 2005.

Rex Flannery, representing Causarina Ward, alongside Damien Rosario and Wayne Smith from River Gum Ward are running as former councillors of the 2016-2020 cohort.

Following an investigation by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC), the former council was sacked by the State Government and replaced by a panel of administrators in 2020.

With Casey having no councillors for over four years, and no elections for eight, many of the new candidates are eager to prevent a repeat of the previous party, the majority pledging integrity and transparency.

Postal ballot packs will be mailed out from Monday 7 October, with voting closed by 6pm on Friday 25 October.

CANDIDATES (in ballot order):

Kalora Ward, tucked in the northwest corner of the municipality has Narre Warren North, Lysterfield South and Endeavour Hills:

MAZOORI, Zabi

NGUYEN, Duc

SMULDERS, Peterine

SAWYER, Damien

JOVER, Fred

OATES, Brian Herbert

AMBROS, Melinda

LUWANGA, Jafri Katagara

AHMED, Afroz

Waratah Ward, the western-most border of Casey consists of Doveton, Eumemmering, Hallam and Hampton Park:

YAWARI, Nasser

KOOMEN, Stefan

DILBAZ, Burak

ALAM, Ezatullah

SINGH, Jamel Kaur