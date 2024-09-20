Cleeland candidate puts pedestrian zone to market

by Sahar Foladi

An incumbent Greens councillor, who claims Cleeland Ward has been “neglected”, has shared a “bold” vision to create a traffic-free pedestrian zone near Dandenong Market.

Councillor Rhonda Garad is seeking to switch seats from Keysborough South Ward to Cleeland at the City of Greater Dandenong elections in October.

Dandenong Market, considered the heart and soul of the city, and the proposed Dandenong Community Hub were the attraction points for Garad, who is pitting herself against long-term serving councillor Angela Long.

Speaking to residents, Garad says many people struggle to visit the market due to its lack of accessibility, claiming the “run down” market and its surrounding areas are “not user-friendly.”

“The market’s bazaar, once a lively hub, now needs reinvigorating to attract more shoppers and make it a vibrant destination once again,” she says.

She will seek the closure of Stuart Street to create a pedestrian-friendly and green space similar to the likes of the Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market and Rotterdam’s Markthal.

“By closing Stuart Street to traffic, we’ll be creating a safe, beautiful, and accessible public space where people can come together.

“This green corridor will be filled with trees, gardens, and public art, making it a place where families, friends, and visitors can meet, relax, and enjoy the vibrant heart of Dandenong.”

The vision also includes shaded walkways and seating areas to create a space for community engagement.

A Lebanese bakery trader at the market Rhonda Tannous says they need the “market vibe back.”

“I reckon more festivals and activities for kids would attract people.”

Ms Tannous is also a candidate for Dandenong Northe Ward in the City of Greater Dandenong Council elections.

She says the one hour parking in the area needs to be at least two hours and more car parks are needed.

Meanwhile, Garad aims to connect the community with the market and the upcoming Dandenong Community Hub which will make part of the precinct.

“This is about more than just transforming a street—it’s about creating a space that brings people together, enhances local businesses, and makes Dandenong a more beautiful, liveable city.

“It will be a precinct where everyone—from young families to older persons—can find something they love.”

Integrating the market with the hub will create a “unified, accessible precinct”, as the hub will offer a range of community services, meeting spaces, and cultural activities leading the Market Precinct to become a lively, year-round destination for all, Garad says.

Her plans also include affordable food, accessibility and expanding the market’s cultural and culinary offerings.

The Market is already home to over 200 traders from produce, clothing, meat, seafood, spices bread and more.

It provides a home delivery service to support seniors and people with mobility challenges, helping them to have access to inexpensive fresh goods.

“We have a unique opportunity to make Dandenong a city that truly serves its people—a place where affordability, beauty, and inclusivity go hand in hand,” Garad says.

“This vision is about cantering the market area as the heart of Dandenong where people want to spend time and feel proud of our great city.”

The Dandenong Market is in operation since 1866 and is one of Melbourne’s oldest markets. It celebrated its 150th birthday in 2016.

City of Greater Dandneong chief executive officer Jacqui Weatherill says Council have made a commitment to deliver the Dandenong Market Precinct Masterplan but no further information on the details of the plan have been disclosed as yet.

“We have made a budget commitment to deliver the Dandenong Market Precinct Masterplan and expect to finalise this by late 2025. Officers are doing preliminary work on the plan and will discuss it with Councillors following the election, before engaging with the broader community.”