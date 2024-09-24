Hire company cops fine

The Supreme Court of Victoria has imposed penalties totalling $220,104.96 on a Keysborough-based labour hire company which provided workers locally, following legal action by the Labour Hire Authority (LHA).

Further penalties totalling $43,784.32 were imposed on two persons who were directors of the company.

The Court held that Monorom Labours Power Pty Ltd (Monorom) had failed to notify LHA of multiple changes of directors and secretaries, and that one director was not a ’fit and proper’ person to operate a labour hire company.

Monorom contravened the Labour Hire Licensing Act 2018 (Vic) by not informing LHA that director Saravong Tath had ceased to be a fit and proper person due to his being an officer of a company that was under external administration within the preceding five years.

“Ensuring we have fit and proper people running Victorian labour hire companies is an important way of protecting workers and improving the industry’s integrity,“ Labour Hire Licensing Commissioner, Steve Dargavel.

“Labour hire workers in the horticulture industry are among Victoria’s most vulnerable, so the industry is a key focus for our expanded compliance and enforcement program.”

Under the Act, labour hire companies operating in Victoria must inform LHA:

-when changes in their officers occur

-whether their officers are ’fit and proper’ to operate a labour hire business.

For his involvement in the contraventions, the Court ordered Mr Tath to pay penalties totalling $40,825.92. Visal Leab, another director of the company, had penalties imposed on him amounting to $2,958.40.

LHA’s compliance and enforcement program targets high-impact harms to workers, and industries including horticulture, meat processing, commercial cleaning and security are LHA’s focus.

LHA oversees Victoria’s labour hire licensing scheme, which was introduced following findings of widespread exploitation and unlawful activity in the industry.