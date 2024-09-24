Meet the Greater Dandenong Council candidates – Cleeland Ward

CLEELAND WARD

Suburbs: parts of Dandenong, Dandenong West and Dandenong North

Sitting councillor: Angela Long (Australian Labor Party), 1997-2005 and 2008-present

Other candidates: Rhonda Garad (Greens), Zahra Haydar Big (ALP), Pradeep Hewavitharana (ALP)

PRADEEP HEWAVITHARANA

Suburb of residence: Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 21 Years

Political party (past or present): ALP

Occupation, business/employer name: Pensioner

Property interests: I don’t have any property

Business interests: No

Three most important issues for your ward:

1. Insufficient parking spaces.

2. Housing shortage

3. Improved recreational facilites at Gerard Street Reserve

Describe your involvement in the local community: More than nine years working with Dandenong City Council’s Disability Advisory Committee and working with South Melbourne Region Iclusion working Group.

Why are you standing for election? I would like to share my experience to improve the community, especially for people with disabilities and aging individuals

What is your campaign budget? Very Limited

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? Myself

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Ex-councillor Angela Long

Who will you direct your preferences to? ALP members first

RHONDA GARAD

Suburb of Residence:

Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

30 years

Political Party (past or present):

Greens

Occupation, Business/Employer Name:

Monash University

Property Interests:

Own home

Business Interests:

None

Three Most Important Issues for Your Ward:

Residents in Cleeland Ward desire a safer, greener, cleaner, and more connected community. Through extensive door knocking, I’ve learned that the key concerns are the cost of living, public safety (inadequate street lighting and unsafe footpaths), and rubbish dumping. I am committed to addressing these issues so that we can all feel safer, more connected, and proud of our community.

Describe Your Involvement in the Local Community:

I have served as the past President of Dandenong High School Council (with 9 years on the council), past President of the School Council at Wooranna Park Primary School, and I am a member of the Greater Dandenong Environment Group. Previous Councillor Keysborough South, and I also volunteer for the Dandenong Park Run.

Why Are You Standing for Election?

I am running for Cleeland Ward because it is where I live, and I am deeply concerned that we have been neglected for too long. This area, the heart of our city, is one of the least clean and attractive wards in Dandenong. I want to be a strong voice for residents and work tirelessly to improve our ward for everyone.

What is Your Campaign Budget?

$2500

Who Are Your Campaign Donors? How Much Have They Contributed?

Individual supporters: $1100

What Councillors, Ex-Councillors, MPs or Ex-MPs Have Assisted or Advised Your Campaign?

Mathew Kirwan (former 2-term Councillor, City of Greater Dandenong)

Who Will You Direct Your Preferences To?

No one