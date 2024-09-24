Meet the Greater Dandenong Council candidates – Dandenong North Ward

DANDENONG NORTH WARD

Suburbs: Dandenong North

Sitting councillor: Bob Milkovic, elected 2020

Other candidates: Daniel Formoso, Rosana Ierone, Rhonda Tanous (Australian Labor Party), Branka Tomic (ALP)

BOB MILKOVIC

Suburb of residence: DANDENONG NORTH

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 26 Proud years

Political party (past or present): I am an independant. I’m not endorsed by any political party nor have I been a member of any political party

Occupation, business/employer name: Local Dandenong Real Estate Agent

Property interests: Place of residence and 1 other investment property

Business interests: Helping my wife run her company.

Three most important issues for your ward:

1. Keeping rate increases low and advocating for council to run as efficient and effective as possible.

2. Maintaining local roads and facilities, including parks and reserves. I will also advocate for the continuation and delivery of the Lois Twohig Reserve Master Plan, which has been a passion of mine

3. Supporting local businesses, volunteer/community groups and continue to listen and take action to the community’s needs.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

As a father of 3, local business owner and current councillor, I have been able to support community groups through advocacy and knowledge

Why are you standing for election?

To continue representing the residents of Dandenong North Ward without political influence, rather a genuine local voice based on the needs of the local community.

What is your campaign budget? This is unknown at the moment

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

No donors and contributors. I will be self financing my campaign as I did 4 years ago.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None at this stage of campaign

Who will you direct your preferences to? My How To Vote Card will be from top-down 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

xxxx

DANIEL FORMOSO

Suburb of residence: Dandenong North

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? Over 20 years

Political party (past or present): No political affiliation

Occupation, business/employer name: Horticulturalist/Landscaper

Property interests: Home Owner mortgagee

Business interests: NIL

Three most important issues for your ward: (too many to mention)

1. Stud Road signalised Pedestrian crossing to be built ASAP to ensure safe passage for pedestrians, elderly, parent/carers with prams and cyclists to connect them with our beautiful 99km bike trail.

2. Improvements and upgrades to the Dandenong Basketball/Volleyball and State Centre in the next budget cycle as a major focus in collaboration with SEL.

3. The Lois Twohig Reserve masterplan to be delivered on time and within budget to address the needs of the community, including all abilities, appropriate for the ageing facilities and increasing the sports club usage. In particular having a sun shade for the playground.

4. Tirhatuan Park upgrades with further tree planting, as well as looking into the flooding hot spots to finally be addressed. Similarly, at the Dandenong Wetlands.

Addressing the potholes, footpaths and increasing the speed humps to ensure safety on our roads, particularly around schools

6. Crime and crime prevention, I would ensure to advocate for more police patrols and in particular having a community safety group/committee for the ward where residents voices can be heard and addressed regularly.

7. Revitalise Carlton Road shopping strip which hasn’t had any attention for years.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I am a father of two sons who were heavily involved in sport. Unfortunately, many of the facilities are not at a suitable standard for our children to participate in sport which is something I am deeply passionate about as a sportsperson myself my entire life. I am a local junior cricket, soccer and Auskick coach. I am an ambassador for Monash Children’s Hospital and My Room Children’s Cancer Charity. I also partake in the Clean up Australia Day initiative every year with my family.

Why are you standing for election?

I have lived in Greater Dandenong for over 20 years. I was born and raised in Monash City Council and once I moved to Dandenong North, instantly realised what an incredible community City of Greater Dandenong is. It is the most culturally diverse community in all of Australia and I particularly love going to the Dandenong Market twice a week with my sons as well as Springvale for our weekly shopping which has the best Pho in Melbourne. I have noticed that many issues have not been addressed in my ward for the past 4 years and I believe I can be the one to deliver that change for the ward. I have been deeply impressed by the work my wife Cr Lana Formoso has done in Noble Park North ward and the municipality as a whole, particularly during what has been the most challenging time in our personal lives as our son has battled with cancer since 2022.

What is your campaign budget? $2,000

Who are your campaign donors? Don’t have any

How much have each contributed? N/A

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

My wife Mayor Cr Lana Formoso has been an incredible inspiration to me and our sons. The hard working determination I have seen in her and the outcomes she has been able to deliver is absolutley outstanding. I also want to set an example to our children and emulate her tenacity to deliver for our community. #TeamFormoso

Who will you direct your preferences to? Anyone that isn’t a real estate agent

xxxxx

RHONDA TANNOUS

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

My whole life I have lived in Dandenong.

Political party (past or present):

I am a member of the ALP but I am running independently to represent my community’s best interests.

Occupation, business/employer name:

I work to run my small business Why Not? Bakery at Dandenong Market.

Property interests:

1.

Business interests:

My bakery at the Dandenong Market.

Three most important issues for your ward:

My interests are the community’s interests. Many people have spoken to me about improving safety in the community, keeping our parks and neighbourhoods clean, and fixing potholes in our local roads.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

My bakery has served our much loved community for many years. I was involved in volunteering at my childrens’ school and my bakery has helped to raise money for our local hospitals.

Why are you standing for election?

The community in Dandenong North deserves a hard working representative who will fight for their interests. I have always been passionate about helping others and would like to make a positive difference by working to improve local infrastructure and services so our kids can have a bright future.

What is your campaign budget?

No budget at this stage.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

I will be contributing my own money to the campaign.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

My family and friends who live locally are helping my campaign.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Not yet decided. But I will be preferencing candidates who have similar visions to mine about working hard to make Dandenong North a wonderful place to live.