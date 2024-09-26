Grant boost for Nawroz festival

by Sahar Foladi

The popular Nawroz Festival has earned itself a whopping $80,000 grant over two years from City of Greater Dandenong.

The organising body Victorian Afghan Association Network’s vice president, Zabi Mazoori says they’re delighted to secure the large grant which will be invested in the upcoming festival in Dandenong Park in March.

“The grant was very much needed. The festival has become one of the major events in Dandenong attracting people from all over Melbourne to Dandenong from every cultural background.

“The costs of running the festival have been increasing in the last few years and we were struggling to finance the festival.

“This is the first time we have received major funding by Greater Dandenong Council.”

Nawroz literally translates to ‘New Day’ a widely celebrated event as the New Year and to mark the first day of spring.

It is celebrated by the people of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

More than 8000 attendees are attracted to the festival’s cultural dance performances, acts, fashion modelling showcasing the bright coloured Hazara and Afghan dresses and live singing performances.

It moved from Greaves Reserve to the Dandenong Park last year where Bruce MP Julian Hill also pledged a grant of $30,000 for the festival over the next thee years.

The incumbent Dandenong Ward candidate Jim Memeti says the council supports inclusive groups that bring communities together through “wonderful events.”

“It’s great to be able to support one of the biggest events in City of Greater Dandenong. With such a large grant, Council recognises the festival is one the biggest events in Greater Dandenong Council calendar now.

“Nawroz Festival brings people from all walks of lives. It’s great to see the Dandenong Park at capacity, sharing the cuisine, culture, heritage, dance and an insight to what Nawroz really is with the wider community.

“We must congratulate VAAN who have been organising this festival for years and now they’ve definitely found the right place for the festival which is Dandenong Park, also central to Dandenong.”

According to VAAN, the major costs for the festival are hiring sound system, stage, security, lights and public toilets.

The grant will allow them to inject more resources as participants are on the rise and cater accordingly.

“We will increase the resources needed such as hiring more traffic controllers, and security to ensure a safe and smooth celebrations.,” Mazoori says.

“We’re trying to secure a bigger and better stage for next year, a better sound system and have entertainment for kids like rides for children and families.”

The most recent festival in April this year saw a spending of $120,000 and this is anticipated to increase next year.

The Nawroz festival has also become a symbol of resilience for the community in Dandenong since the rule of the Taliban in Afghanistan who have enforced a ban on Nawroz celebrations, music and women participation in any events.

“Through our festival here we can continue our beautiful tradition of Nawroz, we want to showcase our culture, happiness and share it with the wider Australian community,” Mazoori says.

VAAN also provide important in-language information on topics such as health to educate many with language barriers within the Hazara and Afghan community.

It has successfully held awards nights for Afghan-Australian sportswomen and for youth in the categories of sports, academic, social impact and cultural impacts.