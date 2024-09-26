Hate slur shocks Waratah candidate

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Casey Council candidate Jamel Kaur Singh has called for community ‘unity’ after her election sign was defaced with racist hate speech in Hallam.

It struck at the heart of the Waratah Ward independent candidate, who has written childrens books and run school sports programs in the name of unity.

On the sign, her photograph was scrawled with the words: “Australia is for Australians / Go home and fix your own c*ntryy(sic)!!”

Initially, it filled Singh with shock and fear. Now she says she feels “a bit angry”.

“This is exactly why I want to be a councillor. I want to close the disparity gap and create unity through diversity.”

The vandalism was fueled by “unconscious bias and stereotyping that’s becoming worse and not better”, Singh says.

“That’s the sort of stuff we need to stamp from our community.

“It’s hard running (for election) as a woman of colour but I didn’t expect this.”

Singh has lived in Australia for 44 years, after arriving as a four year old with her family from England.

Her family set up Australia’s first multifaith association in Adelaide in the 1980s and were flown around the world by the Department of Foreign Affairs to promote the cause.

She’s also since volunteered for the Australian Defence Force reserve.

“You can’t get more Australian that that,” she says.

“I’m what an Australian looks like, I breathe Australia, I’m an Australian in every sense of the word.”

Singh has written a series of childrens books The World is Our Playground, designed to be used in primary schools.

It tells of the adventures of two children of diverse backgrounds from Melbourne who travel to far-flung places in Vietnam, France, the Philippines, Greece as well as meeting a First Nations elder on Stradbroke Island.

“My aim is to celebrate diversity and empower our kids to see themselves represented in the books they’re reading.”

She decided to run for council to “help articulate the grass-roots community needs at a council level”.

Residents are most concerned about safety – physically and psychologically, she says. She says there’s also a role for sports and community education – where kids are taught “consequences” and parents are taught to be responsible for their kids .

“I’d love to be promoting more unity. That’s an important part of Casey, and Australia as well.”