Six teens arrested over alleged burglary spree

Six boys have been arrested over a series of alleged aggravated burglaries in Bayside and Glen Eira, police say.

A 15-year-old from Wollert, a 17-year-old from Cranbourne North, a 17-year-old from Dandenong, a 15-year-old from Narre Warren, a 15-year-old from Dandenong and a 14-year-old from Doveton were intercepted in a “suspicious” car by police in Doncaster about 1.15am on Wednesday 25 September.

One of the car’s seven occupants was yet to be located, police say.

Moorabbin CIU detectives are still investigating.

Any information, dashcam or CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au