Tree’s days numbered

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A towering River Red Gum’s days on the edge of a development site in central Noble Park appear to be numbered.

Greater Dandenong Council has confirmed that the developer has paid the $155,000 offset fee to remove the 20-metre giant at 51A Douglas Street.

“The timing of the tree’s removal is subject to the developer’s on-site schedule,” Greater Dandenong City Council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said.

The tree straddles a council-owned footpath and the boundary of the 5.9-hectare site, which will be home to a six-storey apartment tower of 97 “affordable living” units.

The offset was approved by the council despite a vocal outcry and petition from residents, including Greater Dandenong Environment Group.

Resident Gaye Guest said the heritage River Red Gums had long-standing connection in Noble Park’s history.

“No amount of money or saplings can replace what we as a community will lose and all the developer had to do was modify the building that will stand in their place”.

“Compromise was all that was needed to serve the community, prevent an island heat bank effect and fight against climate change.

“When will the experts realise we will never see significant trees like this in our suburbs?”

Weatherill said the council shared “the community’s disappointment” but also appreciated the importance of the proposed affordable homes.

“We have received the developer’s $155,000 offset payment which will be used for tree planting in Noble Park Activity Centre and we will engage with the community to identify the best locations for planting in early 2025,” Weatherill said.

Recently, it was estimated that the offset would pay for 15 trees of 2.5 metres height.

“In Greater Dandenong, one in five residents live below the poverty line and in Noble Park specifically, 6998 people are living in poverty.

“Affordable housing is desperately needed.”

Last year, the council sought legal advice on refusing the removal of the two River Red Gums partly on council land.

It apparently wavered when told the developer could potentially sue for $1-million.

The tower was approved by Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny, who ordered Greater Dandenong to issue a permit despite a 76 car space shortfall.

In the Government’s explanatory report, the tower is described as a “priority project” which was expedited to help Victoria’s post-Covid economic recovery.

It would provide “affordable housing in a key location” and extra commercial activity on what was “under-utilised” land.