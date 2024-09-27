Hundreds of car thieves arrested

Police are urging residents to take simple measures to avoid falling victim to opportunistic thieves, as they arrest an average of almost two people a day for stealing cars across Cardinia, Greater Dandenong and Casey.

Local police intelligence has revealed six out of 10 stolen cars are taken from residential street parking or driveways.

Almost all of these showed no signs of forced entry, indicating that owners are becoming complacent about their vehicle security when parking at home.

Given this, police are asking the community to ensure their car is locked, keys are removed, and all valuables are out of sight.

In the past year, around 600 people have been arrested for allegedly stealing cars across the three areas.

Half of them have been charged with one or more car theft.

In the last month, police have also recovered most stolen vehicles within five days of being stolen, suggesting they’re being stolen for joyrides or to aid offenders in committing further crimes.

Unfortunately, more arrests correlate with more crimes being committed, with car thefts across Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia on the increase.

Police understand this is a concern for residents, and have dedicated teams working around the clock to prevent car thefts and hold thieves to account.

Recent arrests include:

A 32-year-old man from Cranbourne was accused of opening the door of an unlocked vehicle in Lyndhurst that had the keys inside, before driving away on 9 August. He was arrested 29 August and charged with theft of motor vehicle, burglary, theft, and possess drug of dependence. He was bailed to appear in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 2 December.

On Saturday 25 August, police arrested two men who allegedly stole a vehicle two hours earlier in Keysborough. The white Subaru Impreza was tracked to a home in Clayton, where police quickly caught up with them. A 26-year-old Dandenong man was charged with theft of motor vehicle and drive while disqualified, while a 25-year-old Carrum Downs man was charged with theft of motor vehicle and state false name when requested. Both were bailed to appear in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court in November. Police will allege that one of the men is a recidivist car thief.

A 30-year-old man from Sale was charged with theft of motor vehicle, drive whilst disqualified, possess drug of dependence, handle stolen goods, and deal with suspected proceeds of crime, after allegedly damaging a car door to gain entry while it was parked in Dandenong on 15 August. Police will allege in court that the man detached wires from the ignition barrel to start the vehicle, before it was allegedly used in a petrol drive off at Little River. The vehicle was recovered in Traralgon 16 days later. The man was bailed to appear in Sale Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.

A 15-year-old boy from Cranbourne North was arrested after allegedly stealing two sets of keys from gym lockers while the owners were exercising, before taking their cars. The incidents are alleged to have occurred in Keysborough and Hughesdale on 23 June just half an hour apart. The boy was released on summons.

While most cars stolen in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia have been from residential streets and driveways, cars are also stolen from locations such as supermarket and train station car parks, residential burglaries, and commercial burglaries.

Crime data shows the hardest hit areas across Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia in the twelve months to March 2024 were:

Dandenong (330)

Pakenham (199)

Springvale (165)

Noble Park (134)

Berwick (126) and Cranbourne (126)

“We are arresting almost two car thieves every day, and to help reduce the number of vehicles being targeted, we are asking residents to do one simple thing and lock their cars,” said Divisional Commander Acting Superintendent Chris Goldrick.

“We know opportunistic thieves are on the lookout for unlocked vehicles in carports, driveways and the street.

“If you have the luxury of being able to park off the street and in a secure garage, please take advantage of that.

“If you don’t have that luxury, pressing the lock button on your keys – even when you’ve parked at home – is one of the easiest ways to drastically lower your chances of your car being stolen.”

More suggestions on how to keep your vehicle safe can be found via Motor vehicle theft (police.vic.gov.au)