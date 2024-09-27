MP responds to alleged protest attacks

by Sahar Foladi and Cam Lucadou-Wells

Bruce MP Julian Hill has spoken out against violence inflicted on refugee protestors camped outside of his office in Dandenong, while also noting complaints about the camp’s “amenity impacts”.

His statement comes after a series of attacks on the protestors led to one protestor hospitalised with a broken knee.

Police has so far made three arrests, two male and a female, all bailed to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates Court in November.

“People have a right to peaceful protest within the bounds of the law and nobody should be subject to violence for exercising that right.

“Community complaints have been received regarding the amenity impacts of camping and disorderly protests and I can appreciate the concern about the impact on our local police. Allocating precious police resources to deal with endless protest activity diverts law enforcement focus away from tackling serious issues like family violence, theft and crime.

“I have enormous empathy for the plight of asylum seekers and refugees and the Government has implemented the election commitment regarding permanent protection for people with TPV and SHEV visas,” he said.

“As I’ve explained to the protestors when we chatted last week, the legacy of the remaining caseload is complex, and every case is different and needs to be worked through individually. Work continues on that caseload alongside other priorities.

“The reality is though that protesting or camping on the street is not going to make anything happen faster and risks putting the broader community offside, in addition to the safety issues for anyone choosing to sleep on a nature strip next to a road at night.

“Protesting in this way through encampments also creates legal risk for the protestors involved as if they break the law, deliberately or inadvertently, they risk creating a criminal record which may raise character concerns and prejudice future visa grants.

“They’ve promised me they’re aware of that and I hope they listen to all lawful instructions from the Council and Police.

“I’ll continue to work to resolve the shocking years long mess the Liberals left behind understanding that the presence or absence of protests has no impact on the Government’s focus.”

The group has camped outside the MP’s office since Monday 16 September in a 24/7 protest for a permanent solution to their more than 12 years of life in limbo.

Since the attack, police have installed a CCTV camera across the road from the protestors.

Arad Nik, the organiser of the protest encampment, says Greater Dandenong Council are “forcing” the protestors to move from the location.

Council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council has been in touch with the group.

“Council respects the right of people to protest. It is an important part of our democracy. However, when people’s protests impact on others, there may be a role for Council.

“It is important that our footpaths are clear, so that people with prams, wheelchairs or motor scooters can move safely around our city. We also look after public assets such as our trees, gutters and nature strips. If these are damaged they can be difficult or expensive to repair and replace.

“Council has been engaged in conversations with people involved in the protest outside the office of our local Federal Member, Julian Hill. We have provided advice on how a protest might happen without breaching local laws or having a negative impact on others in the community. We are always open to having constructive, good faith conversations with groups planning a protest in our city.”

A NSW refugee advocate Jane Salmon accused the Labor Federal Government of “prettier optics” than the Liberal-Nationals coalition but still entrenching an “underclass” of asylum seekers.

“MP Julian Hill is absolutely correct that the vigils are unsightly, annoying and hard on all concerned.

“Funnily enough, hard working people being treated as temporary guests milked for tax and without rights by successive governments for 14 years has also produced some inconvenience. Around 10,000 people are affected.”

Meanwhile, Dandenong refugee advocate Wicki Wickiramasingham welcomed news that some asylum seekers on bridging visas were being granted rights to work.

Several received letters in the past week, granting them the rights until their applications for permanent visas were granted.