Refugee protesters injured after series of alleged attacks

By Sahar Foladi

A knife-wielding couple has allegedly attacked a group of refugee protestors outside Bruce MP Julian Hill’s office in Dandenong.

According to the protesters, the most recent incident on Sunday night (22 September) left one of the protestors hospitalised.

Nasim, who is a single mother, says the alleged attack was by far the worst they have experienced since they started their protest 24/7 on Monday 16 September.

The NDIS support worker has worked in the community as a single mother after her ex-husband was deported.

She has attended the protests along with her mother, who is also one of the sleepers outside Mr Hill’s office.

Police quickly attended the scene about 12.20am and detained the perpetrators while ambulance paramedics attended to Nasim’s injuries.

Police say a 44-year-old man from Dandenong was charged with theft, assault with a weapon, unlawful assault and possess controlled weapon.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.

Meanwhile Nasim was taken to the hospital and has been discharged with a leg-cast and crutches.

Since the attack, police have installed a CCTV camera across the road from the protestors.

Police also attended at 7.20pm on the same day and a 33-year-old Dandenong man was taken into custody and searched after protestors alleged they saw him with a knife. It is alleged officers located a knife and drugs.

A 42-year-old woman from Dandenong was also taken into custody for alleged assaults. The male was charged with possessing a controlled weapon and possess drug of dependence.

He has been bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 11 November. The woman was charged with recklessly cause injury and assault police officer. She was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.

Police are aware of the protest group and their activity. Patrols in the area have been increased and a mobile CCTV trailer is operating in the area.

Recently the Bruce MP told the Star Journal almost 18,000 out of 19,000 Temporary Protection Visa holders have been granted permanent protection. There were still 7376 who have had their visas refused, cancelled or expired. Many of them are seeking a review.

A further 2475 had been denied visas but had not yet sought a review.

Nasim and her mother are part of the cohort waiting since 2018 for a review of their rejected application at the Federal Court of Australia.

Born in Australia, Nasim’s 10-year-old daughter just received her Australian citizenship.

A Hobart man, Arad Nik, who had organised and managed the protests, says this was the third night they were subjected to what he says is racist and aggressive behaviour.

He says there are more female sleepers outside Mr Hill’s office than male and they are concerned for their safety.

“Now we don’t feel safe there. We put up Australian and Indigenous flags, they all said you’re not welcome.”

Nik recorded most of the attacks on his Facebook live.

One of the videos appears to show a male ripping off the Australian flag with a knife from the group’s tent and walking ahead.

The unknown male put down his knife as he followed police instructions. He was hand-cuffed and placed behind the police car.

The protest is part of a national campaign calling on the Government to grant those failed by the fast-track system and have waited more than 12 years for permanent visas.