Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Pakenham.

Abbey, 14, was last seen on Red Gum Circuit in Pakenham about 3.30pm on Saturday 29 September.

The teen was wearing a grey Nike jumper, black Nike tracksuit pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

It is believed she may be in the Narre Warren or Springvale areas.

Any information to Pakenham police station on 5945 2500.