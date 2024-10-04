Voting coming up for council elections

Voting in the 2024 local council elections will shortly kick off, with ballot packs being mailed to all enrolled voters from next Monday.

Electoral commissioner Sven Bluemmel is encouraging people to vote as early as possible.

“With the election being conducted by post, voters must complete and return their ballot material as soon as possible to make sure their vote counts,’ Mr Bluemmel said.

Voters should complete and return their ballot material as soon as they receive it. Completed ballot material must be in the mail or delivered to the election office by 6pm, Friday 25 October or they won’t be counted.

Voters who haven’t received a ballot pack by Tuesday 15 October should go to vec.vic.gov.au to complete an online replacement ballot pack form.

Voting is compulsory for all voters who were enrolled for this election at 4pm Wednesday 7 August. Voters who don’t vote may be fined.

For wards and councils where the number of candidates matches the number of vacancies, voting will not be required and candidates will be elected unopposed.