Three dogs shot dead after mauling woman in backyard

by Kaitlyn Offer and Rachael Ward, AAP

A woman is fighting for life after being mauled by dogs in a Dandenong backyard.

Police were called to a home in Ross Street about 10am on Thursday.

Officers tried to save her from the attack by using pepper spray on the animals, to no effect.

They drew their guns and shot the three animals dead.

Paramedics attended the scene and took the woman to Dandenong Hospital, Ambulance Victoria said.

A black dog was seen running around the front yard of the property before it was tied to a post by a police officer.

It’s unclear whether that animal is connected to the home.

Police are investigating what happened.