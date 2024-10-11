Dumping continues at investigated soil site

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

There are calls to halt continued soil dumping at an alleged illegally contaminated soil mound in Bangholme’s Green Wedge.

Environment Protection Authority and Greater Dandenong Council are both investigating the paddocks at 576 Frankston-Dandenong Road Bangholme over alleged breaches.

The EPA states it has found low levels of asbestos and heavy metals at what is licenced to be only clean-fill soil.

Worried residents at Willow Lodge retirement village, about 400 metres north of the site, say there should be an immediate halt to the soil works.

Observers have told Star Journal that soil is still being dumped on a near-daily basis, piling up to three metres high.

This would be well above the requirements of an earthworks permit issued by VCAT for the site in 2022, with the proponent applying for an average height limit of 80 centimetres, with a maximum of 1.063 metres.

Residents also claim the earthworks have moved to a new paddock – which is outside the permit area.

Earlier this month, the EPA and the council told Star Journal that the operator was complying with directions.

Incumbent councillor Rhonda Garad was “mystified why our authorities appear so reluctant to take action”.

“We haven’t seen any evidence of any action to stop this or investigate thoroughly or convict them for the breaches.”

An industry expert, who didn’t wish to be named, said “I don’t understand why” the soil dumping was continuing apace.

“Any other council – if they find you tip soil without a permit – would shut you down.”

In August, the EPA issued a Notice to Investigate to the operator for allegedly accepting soil contaminated with toxic asbestos fragments and heavy metals.

The EPA has ordered that the affected soil was required to be removed to a licensed landfill.

An EPA spokesperson said on 3 October that the site was continuing to accept soil but the EPA was “satisfied that the soil was not from the same source as the stockpile under investigation”.

The stockpile – found to be Category D, the lowest level of contamination – was “cordoned off” and not a risk to public health, the spokesperson said.

“The site operator continues to comply with the Notice to Investigate and the official investigation is ongoing.”

Greater Dandenong Council is also acting against the operator for allegedly breaching its earthworks planning permit.

It also recently refused an application for a waste-water and soil transfer station on the site.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said on 4 October that the property owner had “acknowledged and followed directions from our planning compliance officer to date”.

She said the earthworks permit had “specific requirements for the finished levels and soil types being introduced on the land“.

“The permit also has mechanisms to ensure audits are undertaken in relation to this.

“We will enforce the conditions of the permit accordingly.

“As this investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment on specific details, as such comments may risk prejudicing the outcome of current or future enforcement activities.”

In July, the Star Journal reported on a certified environmental assessor’s report that raised the alarm on several pieces of asbestos found in four different areas of the mound as well as high levels of the heavy-metal, lead.

It recommended that the “category B industrial waste” should be transported to a lawful disposal place.

It also recommended testing to check for lead leaching into the area’s groundwater as well as a thorough audit and removal of asbestos contamination.

Eastern Seaboard Industries (ESI) is said to be leasing the site and managing the soil mound.

An employee Roger said in July there were intentions to fill in and level off the property with the soil. He was also intending to sell the “clean soil on top” as top soil.