Pair charged over alleged self-storage burglaries

Two men have been charged over an alleged string of burglaries at three self-storage unit facilities in Dandenong, Hallam and Cranbourne.

Casey CIU detectives say the pair gained access to the units between January and June 2024.

Detectives executed five search warrants at addresses in Hallam, Dandenong, and Narre Warren, seizing more than 200 allegedly stolen items including a number of World War Two medals.

A 35-year-old Clyde man was charged with 45 offences, including burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, possess drug of dependence, going equipped to steal, fraudulently altering/using identification and dealing with property proceeds suspected of crime.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.

A 38-year-old Dandenong man has been charged with 39 offences, including burglary, possessing an imitation firearm, theft, car theft, handling stolen goods, fraudulently altering/using identification, dealing in property proceeds suspected of crime and possessing a drug of dependence.

He was bailed to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.