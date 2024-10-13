New headspace opens in Dandenong

Dandenong youth will now have easier access to mental health services after Headspace Dandenong has moved to a more central location.

The new centre, now located 26 McCrae Street, next to Dandenong Plaza, will continue its role in supporting youth aged 12 to 25 with mental health, alcohol and drug support, and work and study assistance.

Since its opening in 2013, Headspace Dandenong has delivered over 3,000 sessions in the past year.

SEMPHN CEO, Quinn Pawson, highlighted the importance of keeping services accessible, noting that mental health issues account for 45 per cent of disease among young Australians. “It’s vital that young people have access to trusted supports like Headspace,” Pawson said.

Manager of Headspace Dandenong, Deirdre Brown said, “Our multicultural team is dedicated to delivering culturally aware services to our diverse community.”

The new centre officially launched 3 October 2024, with an event from 12 PM to 1:30 PM.

Headspace CEO, Jason Trethowan, said “Headspace Dandenong has successfully delivered services in this area since opening its doors in 2013. This new centre will provide young people and their family with the opportunity to receive support in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

“We are excited to welcome the community into the new space, which was designed with young people, for young people.”

Normal service is available on Monday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm.