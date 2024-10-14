Pair arrested in alleged stolen car at Dandy Sth shopping centre

Police have charged two men after they were found in an allegedly stolen car in Dandenong South on Saturday night (12 October).

Officers were on patrol when they spotted the vehicle in a shopping centre carpark on Princes Highway about 7.20pm.

The pair refused to leave the vehicle, and attempted to start the car, police say.

“Officers were forced to smash the windows of the car and deployed OC foam before the duo were safely taken into custody,” Victoria Police stated.

A 29-year-old from Dandenong and a 21-year-old from Narre Warren were interviewed and charged with car theft, handling stolen goods, possessing a drug of dependence, going equipped to steal and dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

The men were bailed and will appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 28 January.

The car was allegedly stolen from a shopping centre carpark in Rowville on Thursday 10 October.