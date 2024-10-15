Fresh cut for a good cause

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams shaved her hair after she first made the pledge late in August in solidarity with her colleague MP Eden Foster.

The MP raised almost $17,000 for Cancer Council Victoria surpassing her $10,000 requirement for her to shave her hair.

“In addition to Eden’s efforts, that takes our joint effort to almost $30,000. It’s been a great privilege to be able to support Eden as she has battled lymphoma. She has been truly remarkable – stoic and entirely focused on how to turn something frightening, into something positive for others,” Williams said.

“The many discussions and shared stories Eden and I had on car journeys to and from Peter Mac, also served as a reminder that cancer touches all of us – through family, friends or sometimes even our own diagnosis.

“Like thousands of other families, my family has been touched by cancer too. So I know how important the work of the Cancer Council is, along with so many other organisations that are committed to finding the best treatments, and providing support to patients.”

Foster, the Mulgrave MP who was the former mayor of City of Greater Dandenong Council, is being treated for stage 1 lymphoma.

“I’m approaching my last round of treatment, which has included four rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy and an additional two rounds of immunotherapy.

“I am progressing well and have returned to Parliament this week.”

She said she was “deeply grateful” for the “overwhelming support” from her community and colleagues, especially Williams – “whose incredible support has meant so much to me”.

“From driving me to treatment to shaving her hair—not only in solidarity with me but also to raise vital funds for Cancer Council Victoria—Gabrielle has been an amazing support during these challenging times.

“Her kindness and willingness to shave her head for such an important cause has helped raise awareness and essential funds for the Cancer Council of Victoria which will enable crucial cancer research, education, and support for cancer patients.”